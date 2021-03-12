Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

EMR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,737. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

