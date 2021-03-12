Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.29 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. 12,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,247. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

