Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $11.34 on Wednesday, reaching $626.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $619.33 and a 200-day moving average of $628.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

