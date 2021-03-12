Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,809 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VMware by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VMW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95.
In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.
VMware Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.