Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,809 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VMware by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $144.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

