Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 339,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,323,191. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

