Trexquant Investment LP Sells 41,359 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,359 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.00. 130,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,742. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.89 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.