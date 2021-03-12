Trexquant Investment LP Sells 59,562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,562 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 194,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,202,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

