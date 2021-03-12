Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.61 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $8.24 on Wednesday, hitting $1,058.24. 754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,757. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,169.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,098.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

