Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.88 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 234.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702,064. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,966,015 shares of company stock valued at $612,546,671. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

