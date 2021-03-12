Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. Danaher makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 88.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.24. 21,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,321. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average of $224.36. The firm has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

