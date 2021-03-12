Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 168,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 36,752 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,018.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 335,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

