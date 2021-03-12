Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $130.75

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.75 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,157,340 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £180.90 million and a PE ratio of -39.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.75.

Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

