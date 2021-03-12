Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 5.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Trip.com Group worth $138,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of TCOM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 332,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

