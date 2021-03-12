Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.13

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 48412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,722,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

