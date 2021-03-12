Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.13

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 48412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,722,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
