Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Cap of $988,555.84

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 47.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $988,555.84 and $340.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.40 or 0.99842760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090896 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

