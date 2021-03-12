TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Hits $475,365.48

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 101.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $475,365.48 and approximately $19,447.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 111.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.78 or 0.00649342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00064949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

