Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $52,957.99 and approximately $1,252.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Truegame has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00051249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00026898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

