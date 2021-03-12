Truist Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $130.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.65.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,420,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.01. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after buying an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.