Truist Raises HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $88.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCI. JMP Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HCI stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,356. The firm has a market cap of $605.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HCI Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in HCI Group by 639.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

