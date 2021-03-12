Tsai Capital Corp Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tsai Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,000. Starbucks accounts for 6.4% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,008,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,050. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

