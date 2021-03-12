Tudor Pickering Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$28.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.73.

TSE TOU opened at C$26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 141.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,751,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,022,461.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

