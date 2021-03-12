Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Position Trimmed by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,918 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

TUFN opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.