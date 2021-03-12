TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Short Interest Up 158.9% in February

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a growth of 158.9% from the February 11th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWCT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.