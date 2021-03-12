Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,470 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 149,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 323,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

