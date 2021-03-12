Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.07. 86,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $387.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

