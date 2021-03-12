Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,566,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in American Water Works by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after buying an additional 158,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 38.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 415,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,269,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $136.77. 11,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,770. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.94.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

