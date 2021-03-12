Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 243,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

