Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,923 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,256. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.27. 79,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

