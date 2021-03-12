Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 88,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,264. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.