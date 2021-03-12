Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after buying an additional 939,242 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $197.40. The company had a trading volume of 370,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The firm has a market cap of $358.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

