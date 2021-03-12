Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.05 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,347. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

