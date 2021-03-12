Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $92.62. 206,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,757. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

