Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.23. 72,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

