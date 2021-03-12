Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $216.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.36. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

