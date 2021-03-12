Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $98.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

