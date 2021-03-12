Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $79,119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after buying an additional 282,365 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,631,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,682,000 after buying an additional 128,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.14. 1,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,854. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.90.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.73.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

