Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,204. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

