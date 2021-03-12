Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,390 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 182,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.59. 15,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

