Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,641 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,641 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $170.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,115. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

