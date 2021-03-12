Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,149 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,737. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.