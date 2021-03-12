Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ITT worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ITT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ITT stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. 5,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

