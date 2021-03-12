Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,561 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 369.8% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.17. 122,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,416. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

