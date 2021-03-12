Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,855 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 127.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Netflix by 162.4% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 51.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NFLX traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $225.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.