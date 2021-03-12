Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 590 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

