Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,390 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 311.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,827,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,158,000 after acquiring an additional 988,659 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 113,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

