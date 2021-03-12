Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NEM stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. 250,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,706. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,747 shares of company stock worth $1,815,989. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

