Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.05. 183,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,050. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.