Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

DRI stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of -145.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.