Typerium (TYPE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $186.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Typerium token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Typerium has a total market cap of $926,287.63 and approximately $186.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

