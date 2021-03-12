U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,966 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of U.S. Bancorp worth $217,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.64. 143,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,196. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

